Northern Sunrise updates Emergency Management Bylaw

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County has given third reading to a Revised Emergency Management Bylaw to correct an issue in a portion of the original bylaw.

Administration updated the bylaw to align with the Incident Command System (ICS) format and to update various items to add clarity and consistency with other county bylaws.

“This bylaw will affect how the County is responsible for the direction and control of its emergency response for county residents,” says chief administrative officer Cindy Millar.

“The bylaw is updated as current standards and practices change. The bylaw was amended to reflect the current standards of the ICS for managing emergency incidents.”

Basic clerical items were changed in the bylaw, namely how the bylaw was numbered throughout the document. It was also altered to bring it up to date and make it more concise. Language was also included to clarify how the emergency advisory committee would be paid, adding the words per diem to the payment of expenses and also training for members.

Many items were also removed from the document to better coincide with other portions of the County’s operation system. Requirements for an information officer, liaison officer, safety management officer and representatives from assisting agencies and emergency service agencies was removed from the bylaw.

Councillor Boisvert made motion for the third reading.

Municipal Planning Commission Bylaw

Council also gave third reading to the Municipal Planning Commission at its last regular meeting on May 28, adding Municipal Planning Commission members would have to report back to the commission on education and training, as well as any conferences that they attended in their official capacity.

“The bylaw is not new, it has been updated,” explains Millar. “The first MPC bylaw was created in 1995 and has been updated multiple times since then.”

Changes were made to the bylaw including in section 3 Powers and Duties, Section 4 Membership and Terms of Membership, Section 5 Committee Bylaws, Section 6 a new section to reflect Municipal Government Act items to allow decisions to be made in closed meetings, Section 7 and 8 Committee Bylaws, and various other items in Sections 9 through 15.

“The Municipal Government Act requires that all council created committees be done by a bylaw,” she says.

“The bylaw must include the terms of reference for the committees. We updated the previous bylaw to reflect this,” she adds.

Millar says the development decisions are viewed from a planning perspective without the political lens.

The commission includes six county residents and one councillor.

Councillor Carolyn Kolebaba made the motion for third reading.