Northern Trek raises $23,000 – and counting

Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron, left, completed his 2022 Northern Trek for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation at the British Columbia border west of Demmittt on Highway 43. He finished his 2022 trek with Big Lakes County deputy fire chief Luci Martinson, left, who also ran a portion of the route last year.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

For the fifth consecutive year, a firefighter from the Peace River area ran to raise funds for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron completed his 200 km 2022 Northern Trek from Aug. 5-9 from Valleyview along Highway 43 to Grande Prairie and ended at the British Columbia border.

“We raised about $23,000,” says Bergeron, who notes more funds are being accepted for the run.

“Support for the project never stops growing because the fire service is a tight-knit community.

“We all know that if we, or other members of our service, regardless of location, pass away due to a line-of-duty death, that our families are supported by whatever means the foundation is capable of providing.”

One key role of the CFFF is to help support the families, he says.

“Unfortunately, despite our efforts to keep everyone safe and to ensure our firefighters return home after serving their communities during a call, not all firefighters survive and end up making the ultimate sacrifice – leaving their families and loved ones behind,” Bergeron says.

Since starting the project in 2018, Northern Trek has raised more than $93,000 for the CFFF to help with its mission to honour and remember our fallen and to offer support to those left behind.

“This amazing milestone would not be possible without support through sponsorships, donations, logistical supports and endless encouragement,” Bergeron says. “I’m getting great support.”

Northern Trek has been an instant hit with fire departments across Alberta, he says.

Companies, firefight- er associations and municipalities have sponsored portions of the run with all funds going to the foundation.

Last year, Bergeron ran the trek from Slave Lake to Valleyview through High Prairie.

For 2023, he is considering a route that would start in Falher and run west along Highway 49 through Rycroft and end at the British Columbia border or Dawson Creek.Bergeron founded the Northern Trek for the CFFF to promote healthy living through physical activity and to raise funds for the CFFF, which honours and remembers fire-f ighters who died from injuries and health while on duty and supports their families.

For more information, visit the Northern Trek for CFFF Facebook page or donate on the following link at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/canadian-fallen-firefighters-foundation/p2p/Northern_Trek_2022/