Northland awards long-service, retirees

Northland School Division honoured staff at the Long Service Awards at the Chateau Nova in Peace River Oct. 14. The ceremony recognized staff who have achieved 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 years of service and retirees during 2020 and 2021.
20 Years of Service – 2020
Recipient School/Location
Mark Burke Northland Online School Principal
Priscilla Cardinal Calling Lake School
Helen Gauthier Bishop Routhier School
Leanne Gladue Mistassiniy School
Charles Greening Mistassiniy School
Caroline Gullion St. Theresa School
Joyce Laderoute Gift Lake School
Karen McLeod St. Theresa School
George Merrier Mistassiniy School
Cindy Moore Pelican Mountain School
Karen Shaw St. Theresa School
Doug Wong Mistassiniy School
25 Years of Service – 2020
Recipient School/Location
Frieda Gladue Gift Lake School
30 Years of Service – 2020
Recipient School/Location
Joyce Collins Bishop Routhier School
35 Years of Service – 2020
Recipient School/Location
Sarah Cardinal St. Theresa School
Sandra Cunningham Bishop Routhier School
Retirees – 2020
Recipient School/Location
Sandra Cunningham Bishop Routhier School
Carol Ann Legge Fort McKay School
Wendy Richardson Mistassiniy School
Ruth Ryan Former Principal at Fort McKay School
John Watson Maintenance Worker at Central Office
20 Years of Service – 2021
Recipient School/Location
Brian Dobko Teacher at Bill Woodward School
Theresa Doody Teacher at Bishop Routhier School
Carla Halcrow Teacher at Gift Lake School
Bruce Joudrey Bishop Routhier School principal
Janet Mcgillivray Caretaker at Paddle Prairie School
Cheryl Osmond Executive assistant at Central Office
Ray Parker Maintenance Supervisor, Central Office
Stephanie Sutherland Director of Student Services
at Central Office
25 Years of Service – 2021
Recipient School/Location
Cecilia Adam Teacher at Athabasca Delta School
Lorraine Anderson Teacher at Gift Lake School
Dorothy Campbell School Food Services Cook
Willian Courtoreille Bus Driver at Hillview School
Lynda Gladue Educational Asst. at Gift Lake School
Lorraine Mcgillivray Language Instructor
at Paddle Prairie School
Kent Rein Electrician at Central Office
Kathy Vogel Secretary/Receptionist at Central Office
Helena Welsh Teacher at Athabasca Delta School
Gerald Young Language Instructor, St. Theresa School
35 Years of Service – 2021
Recipient School/Location
Georgina Cardinal Educational Assistant
at Athabasca Delta Community School
Vivian Gullion Former Secretary at Mistassiniy School
Denise Rathbone Family Community Liaison Worker
40 Years of Service – 2021
Recipient School/Location
Laurie Couillard Payroll Clerk at Central Office
Retirees – 2021
Recipient School/Location
Delphine Brake Teacher at St. Theresa School
June Houle Secretary at St. Theresa School
Brian Dobko Teacher at Bill Woodward School
Peter Gladue St. Theresa School
Rosalyn Gladue St. Theresa School
Vivian Gullion Former Secretary at Mistassiniy School
Rick Horon Former Principal and
Pedagogical Supervisor at Central Office
Carol Kastelic Hillview School
Marlene Lamouche Grouard Northland School
Doris Quintal Conklin Community School
Don Tessier Former teacher, administrator,
acting superintendent, associate
superintendent and director of
Student Engagement, Attendance