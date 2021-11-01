Northland awards long-service, retirees

Peavine Bishop Routhier School principal Bruce Joudrey, centre, was recognized for 20 years of service. Left-right are Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras, Superintendent of Schools; Joudrey; and Robin Guild, board chair.

Northland School Division honoured staff at the Long Service Awards at the Chateau Nova in Peace River Oct. 14. The ceremony recognized staff who have achieved 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 years of service and retirees during 2020 and 2021.

20 Years of Service – 2020

Recipient School/Location

Mark Burke Northland Online School Principal

Priscilla Cardinal Calling Lake School

Helen Gauthier Bishop Routhier School

Leanne Gladue Mistassiniy School

Charles Greening Mistassiniy School

Caroline Gullion St. Theresa School

Joyce Laderoute Gift Lake School

Karen McLeod St. Theresa School

George Merrier Mistassiniy School

Cindy Moore Pelican Mountain School

Karen Shaw St. Theresa School

Doug Wong Mistassiniy School

25 Years of Service – 2020

Recipient School/Location

Frieda Gladue Gift Lake School

30 Years of Service – 2020

Recipient School/Location

Joyce Collins Bishop Routhier School

35 Years of Service – 2020

Recipient School/Location

Sarah Cardinal St. Theresa School

Sandra Cunningham Bishop Routhier School

Retirees – 2020

Recipient School/Location

Sandra Cunningham Bishop Routhier School

Carol Ann Legge Fort McKay School

Wendy Richardson Mistassiniy School

Ruth Ryan Former Principal at Fort McKay School

John Watson Maintenance Worker at Central Office

20 Years of Service – 2021

Recipient School/Location

Brian Dobko Teacher at Bill Woodward School

Theresa Doody Teacher at Bishop Routhier School

Carla Halcrow Teacher at Gift Lake School

Bruce Joudrey Bishop Routhier School principal

Janet Mcgillivray Caretaker at Paddle Prairie School

Cheryl Osmond Executive assistant at Central Office

Ray Parker Maintenance Supervisor, Central Office

Stephanie Sutherland Director of Student Services

at Central Office

25 Years of Service – 2021

Recipient School/Location

Cecilia Adam Teacher at Athabasca Delta School

Lorraine Anderson Teacher at Gift Lake School

Dorothy Campbell School Food Services Cook

Willian Courtoreille Bus Driver at Hillview School

Lynda Gladue Educational Asst. at Gift Lake School

Lorraine Mcgillivray Language Instructor

at Paddle Prairie School

Kent Rein Electrician at Central Office

Kathy Vogel Secretary/Receptionist at Central Office

Helena Welsh Teacher at Athabasca Delta School

Gerald Young Language Instructor, St. Theresa School

35 Years of Service – 2021

Recipient School/Location

Georgina Cardinal Educational Assistant

at Athabasca Delta Community School

Vivian Gullion Former Secretary at Mistassiniy School

Denise Rathbone Family Community Liaison Worker

40 Years of Service – 2021

Recipient School/Location

Laurie Couillard Payroll Clerk at Central Office

Retirees – 2021

Recipient School/Location

Delphine Brake Teacher at St. Theresa School

June Houle Secretary at St. Theresa School

Brian Dobko Teacher at Bill Woodward School

Peter Gladue St. Theresa School

Rosalyn Gladue St. Theresa School

Vivian Gullion Former Secretary at Mistassiniy School

Rick Horon Former Principal and

Pedagogical Supervisor at Central Office

Carol Kastelic Hillview School

Marlene Lamouche Grouard Northland School

Doris Quintal Conklin Community School

Don Tessier Former teacher, administrator,

acting superintendent, associate

superintendent and director of

Student Engagement, Attendance