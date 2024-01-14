Northland begins search for new Supt.

Cal Johnson

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northland School Division is seeking a new superintendent of schools.

Shelley Willier is no longer the superintendent and no longer with the school division, school board chair Robin Guild announced in a news release Dec. 22 on the Northland website.

In the interim, the board passed a motion to appoint Cal Johnson as acting superintendent starting Jan. 8. Until then, Scott Meunier serves as acting superintendent.

Willier became the superintendent Aug. 31, 2023.

The board chair expressed appreciation for her time.

“We would like to thank Ms. Willier for her service,” Guild says.

“We wish Ms. Willier the very best in all her future plans and endeavours.”

Willier worked in the education system for 32 years, many of those at Northland. Over her career, she served as an assistant superintendent, an area associate superintendent, central office leader in school systems, principal, vice-principal and teacher.