Northland Games postponed to June 3

The Northland Games, originally scheduled for May 27, will now occur June 3.

The organizing committee postponed the event after hearing the forecast for poor weather the date of the games, which will still be held at Gift Lake School.

It will be the first time the Northland Games has been held since 2018. In 2019, wildfires forced cancellation while in 2020-21 COVID restrictions were to blame.

The competition sees students across Northland School Division compete in traditional games as well as track and field events beginning at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies.