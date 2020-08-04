Northland gets ready for back to classes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Schools in Northland School Division are getting ready to welcome students back to classes as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.



The board and staff are drafting a plan to prevent the risk and spread of COVID, says a news release July 27 on the NSD website.



“Northland School Division is currently developing a School Relaunch Plan that will guide what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for our families and staff,” Supt. Nancy Spencer-Poitras says.



“Once the School Relaunch Plan is completed, it will be posted on our website and shared through social media.”



The plan is being created based on the three re-entry scenarios outlined by the provincial government.



Alberta Education announced July 21 to open schools in the fall under near-normal operations with health measures.



Schools have been closed since March 16.



Students are advised to sign up to ride a bus.



“Effective for the 2020-2021 school year, all students must be registered to ride the school bus,” Spencer-Poitras says.



That includes contracted buses and students attending junior high and high school in another town.



Students will not be permitted to ride the bus if they are not registered through the transportation department.



Parents are advised to complete a school bus registration form on the website at www.nsd61.ca.



School bus times, pick-up and drop-off locations and other general information are available at local schools.



Parents will need to provide a physical land address, not a mail box number.



New and returning students can now register for the new school year.



For new students, parents or guardians will need to fill a registration form online.



Parents will also need to provide one identification document, such as a child’s birth certificate, proof of residence, passport or Canadian citizenship.



For more information about registration or school opening, phone the central office at (780) 624-2060 or (1-800) 362-1360.