Northwest Alberta missing from Edmonton Boat and Sportsmen Show

Micelle Wright invites people to enjoy the Smoky Lake region in north eastern Alberta

The Edmonton Boat and Sportsman Show went off March 16 to 19. Beautiful weather. Packed halls. Maybe not everything a family or eager camper could want, but lots to see.

Boats from tiny canoes and kayaks all the way up to 30’ in size. Unlike last year, which was basically a recovery year from Covid, the main boat hall was jammed with so many boats, in some places you could walk across 10 or 30 boats without touching the ground.

Last year, boats were spaced out to make the place ‘look full,’ when in fact it was kind of bare.

Prices for just about everything are keeping up with inflation that’s for sure. Boats that a couple years ago were maybe $70,000 new are now past $90,000 on their way to $110,000. Everything below those numbers and above are the same way. Salespeople explained everything, from aluminum to fibreglass to vinyl to motors and electronics are all substantially up.

Interesting, some big exhibitors that were mainstays of the show in years past, like The Fishin’ Hole, didn’t have booths. Lots of stores took their place and did a booming business, even with the high prices. Anybody need a Jeep getting a 700+ horsepower Hellcat motor? It was here.

The bad stuff, depending on your view, is that northwestern Alberta, as in ‘Come and Visit,’ didn’t make an appearance. There were lots of small booths promoting recreation and camping from across Saskatchewan, British Columbia and north eastern Alberta. Northern Alberta and the Peace River country, not at all. If Whitecourt and Swan Hills, which were at the show last year, were there, we somehow missed them. Photos show northern Alberta folks who were there. Or at least, the ones we saw after making our rounds of the three halls at the Expo Centre.

Not in Alberta but big fish are almost squeezing the Tobin Lake, Nipawin Saskatchewan promoter out of the picture.

Dean Noseworthy and Olivia Clarke from Cold Lake, Alberta

The popular Andrew Lake Lodge in northern Alberta is repped by Dan Wettlaufer and Ken Davies.

Lac La Biche Alberta had Lisa Roper, Rochelle Kumpula and heather Stromquist welcoming potential visitors.

Dale Hedrick from TravelLakeland .ca.