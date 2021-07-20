Northwest Funeral Chapel opens

Northwest Funeral Chapel has opened with locations in High Prairie, Slave Lake, Wabasca and Valleyview. A variety of caskets are available and on display in the casket room.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new funeral home has opened in High Prairie and three other Peace Country locations.



Northwest Funeral Chapel opened its doors July 5 at all four locations that also include Slave Lake, Wabasca and Valleyview.



“We are an independently-owned company offering funeral services throughout the Peace Country,” general manager Elaine Kappo says.



She is a licensed funeral director and an embalmer who has served the High Prairie region for more than 15 years.



“Our mission at Northwest Funeral Chapel is to help you through a difficult time while honouring the life of your loved one,” she says.



“We are committed to providing options and guidance with a high level of competence, consideration and compassion.



“Our commitment is to develop trust and a lifetime relationship with families and community and always strive to exceed the family’s expectations.



“The vision of Northwest Funeral Chapel is to provide positive meaningful tribute in a peaceful environment, to personalize and celebrate your loved one’s memory.



“It is our passion that brought us here with our values, compassion, respect, knowledge and professionalism.”



Northwest manager Chris Hicks is a licensed funeral director and has served in the High Prairie for more than five years.



Carrie Menard is funeral director apprentice, Sandra Callio is asset supervisor, and Lindsay Keay is administrative assistant. Henri Lambert and Larry Auger are funeral attendants.



All staff work at all locations.



For more information, phone the High Prairie location at [780] 523-3311, Slave Lake at [780] 849-3299, Wabasca at [780] 773-9446 or Valleyview at [780] 523-2338.