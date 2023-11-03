Not this time!

Falher Pirates’ goaltender Ryan Noble stops a scoring attempt from Dawson Creek Canucks’ forward Braeden Allkins in the NPHL opener for both clubs Oct. 28. Pirate Phoenix Dumas helps guard the Falher goal. The Canucks won 4-1. The game was a rematch of the thrilling seven-game NPHL final last season. Photo courtesy of The Northern Horizon, Dawson Creek.

