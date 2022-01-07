Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

I hope everyone has been well, December has been a month with several very good developments, both for our region as well as the province and I’m happy to share some of them here.

The month started off with fantastic steps to reconciliation between communities as the Ministry for Indigenous Relations announced they had approved a grant for the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council for $750,000 to assist them in their efforts in creating a more comprehensive account of both documented and undocumented deaths at St. Bruno’s Mission [Joussard], St. Bernard’s [Grouard] and St. Peter’s [Lesser Slave Lake] residential schools. The closure as well as healing it can deliver our community is only possible because of the calls for action that many Lesser Slave Lake residents put forward over the last year inspired by the tragic discoveries in Kamloops. I’d like to thank those who ensured this matter received the attention it deserved, and I now encourage people to continue participating in the process of reconciliation and healing by forwarding any information the fine folks at the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council may find useful in their search for a true account of the tragedies that confronted First Nations in our community.

The legislature wrapped up its winter sitting business earlier this month and I used my final question set of the session to ask the government about progress concerning repairs and improved quality of roads in Lesser Slave Lake. This issue remains foremost in my mind and I am hopeful to continue raising the concerns of residents as they arise on this matter to the attention of the Minister of Transportation.

I also used my time for my last member’s statement to reflect upon the quiet toll the pandemic has put on the mental health of many across Alberta and particularly our region. Inspired by a loss in our community, I took the time to remind folks of the importance of being there for others during their toughest moments, many willingly endure their suffering in silence but take the time to ask folks how they really are doing, you never know when that conversation may be of immense help.

With Christmas now past us, and reflecting upon this strange year it is clear what one expects may not always end up being what one gets. But people can take great pride in the fact they persevered and in doing so embodied resilience and great character through community and helping others throughout this year.

I implore everyone who rested this Christmas season to continue their good doings into the new year with renewed vigour. As I know next year will have many opportunities for the people of this great constituency and province.

I look forward to seeing you in the new year.

As always, reach out if I or my office can be of assistance.