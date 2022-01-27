Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

This year has started off with a mixture of mild and wild weather and while one comes to expect this after having lived in Alberta for a while, it certainly never makes winter road conditions any easier.

I hope everyone has been having a safe and productive January. This last month has been one of positive news. Alberta’s engines are firing at all cylinders with robust gross domestic product growth, jobs growth, and now as well fiscal progress.

Starting off with the best news, the remarkable recovery of the value of Alberta energy products due to increasing economic demand worldwide with conditions putting the value of a barrel of oil over $85, an almost unimaginable recovery from the pits of the previous year’s oil demand slump. However, this isn’t just dividends for energy companies, this is also a dividend for the province with every dollar of value gained in the value of a barrel of oil representing hundreds of millions in royalties for Alberta. This substantial increase compared to what was budgeted for last year means there is a large chance Alberta returns to a balanced budget far sooner than expected before. This is remarkably important to assuring Alberta’s fiscal security as well as inspiring confidence to attract more investment to this wonderful province of ours. It also means the monetary resources will be there for investments that can prove critical opportunities to enhance the quality of life and prosperity of this province.

This is immensely welcome news and I’m proud to share that we can expect that good news to continue throughout the year.

The other highlight of the recent good news for our province is that with December’s job gains, Alberta has reached levels of employment not seen since prior to the pandemic while also once again boasting the highest employment rate in confederation. This robust jobs recovery shows Alberta is teeming with economic opportunities while diversifying our economy by attracting growth in new sectors like tech. When you couple this with the fact Alberta now also has the highest employment rate for women in Canada, one can quickly see all signs point towards good directions for our province and that Alberta is a place that anyone can make their home and begin building their dreams here and Alberta for this purpose remains one of the most attractive destinations in Canada.

On Feb. 22 the Alberta assembly will return to sit and continue the business of debating legislation in the interest of enhancing our province and I look forward to continuing advocating your priorities through both questions and debate.

As always, I encourage folks to send in their priorities so we can focus on best addressing them.

I am very much interested in seeing this year be an immensely successful one for our province with no stones left unturned in the pursuit of prosperity.

As always, if you need anything, simply reach out to my office.