Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

I hope everyone is having a great February so far as the new year has started off very quickly and in many ways with continuous good news for our province.

To start off, the jobs report for January came in and Canada was unfortunate in having lost 200,000 jobs over the previous month. Alberta continues to buck trends and set examples however, with Alberta gaining 7,000 jobs in January, contrasting the losses nationwide. This is proof that many of the advantages that sustains and attracts business to Alberta are working as intended and represent some of the tremendous opportunities presented to our province this year.

The value of oil is quite the January story with Western Canadian select hitting new highs last week, a staggering increase from the lows encountered early on in the pandemic. As emphasized last month, this gain in commodities values will be a bearer of excellent news for our provincial revenue, prospects for our budget later this month are looking optimistic and represent a splendid opportunity to redouble investments in communities across our province as needed.

I have been keeping in touch with the ministers of our government to ensure that priorities for Lesser Slave Lake, such as renewal of our vital infrastructure through road paving and repair, as well as enhancing health care resources in our constituency like dialysis are foremost in mind.

In addition to resumption of the Legislature’s sitting this month, we are also finally on the exit ramp for the pandemic. Premier Jason Kenney has announced that as of midnight Feb. 8, the Restrictions Exemptions Program will no longer be in effect. In addition to this, capacity limits on venues of under 500 including places of worship and libraries shall be lifted. Food and beverage consumption in large audience settings such as an NHL game will also be removed. As of the evening of Feb. 13 at midnight, all mandatory masking for children and young people under 12 years in any settings will also finally end.

If trends continue as is by March 1, more measures like indoor masking, all outstanding school COVID-19 measures, capacity limits for all venues and additional limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be rescinded.

These are changes that many have expressed the desire for across Lesser Slave Lake and their roadmap to conclusion is a remarkably welcome development at this point in time for many. With the relevant data indicating consistent situational improvements for our provincial healthcare system, I am hopeful to see this plan carried through to fruition.

Albertans have shown their tremendous patience and character throughout the last two years and now 2022 continues to shape up to be a year of immense opportunity for our constituency and province to set trends and lead Canada in our robust recovery.

As always, I am eager to hear constituents’ concerns as well as the excellent local intuition that helps get things done up here. My office and I are always eager to help.