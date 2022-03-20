Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

March heralds the start of the spring season, and I am hopeful everyone is finding the time passing by quickly, eagerly awaiting that moment. Developments in the world have been hectic, and for that reason, it is important to get across some news.

I believe the world at large has been captivated by the horrors unleashed by the Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. What has been unfolding since then has been tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of individual tragedies in the territory of Ukraine under the conditions of invasion. Russian forces have positioned themselves to become a besieging force for many of the major population centres in Ukraine’s east, with the mistrust and anxiety that come with war preventing effective civilian evacuation from many cities. The circumstances in which innocents are placed in the travails of war are not to be looked away from but understood as a call to help, however possible. However difficult.

Alberta has pledged $10 million in non-lethal aid to better equip the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, which are made up of citizens, with items such as bulletproof vests, night vision equipment, First Aid kits, and fuel.

But Alberta’s response is minute compared to the response of rapid and very strong sanctions on the Russian Federation. The market and economic uncertainties unleashed by this conflict are difficult to assess fully at present, but what is clear is that many of the goods there is uncertainty about, such as oil and agricultural products, are things Albertans have long produced and know how to make well. These international developments pose both a challenge and an opportunity for Alberta to rise to the occasion to meet rising international demand. Albertans have an opportunity to be key contributors to the world economy and insulate the markets Canadians from St. John’s to Port Alberni depend on for everday goods. Our government will continue on its path of growth across a diverse range of sectors to pursue future growth that supplements the many trusted ways Albertans have led innovation.

While there is much more news to cover, this article can only be so long. I would like to take the time to reflect on the tragic news of 169 potential graves being identified during the efforts of the Kapawe’no First Nation to create a more comprehensive record of their own suffering from the time of the residential schools.

This discovery of possible graves through ground penetrating radar review of several spots around the St.