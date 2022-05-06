Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

I hope everyone has been enjoying the spring weather in the lovely scenic sights of Lesser Slave Lake and that the Easter season was one of peace of mind and the comfort of family.

Alberta has had many indicators of good news since I last wrote to constituents, with our province rebounding from the economic contractions of Canada, having Alberta being set to lead the country in economic growth, not only spurred by energy, our province is also seeing a renaissance in its ability to attract interest in exploring new economic opportunities in Alberta.

With growth in critical areas like the manufacturing, wholesale trade, logistics, aerospace and finance sectors, Alberta is being propelled forward through the intrinsic opportunities that manifest for a province that places emphasis on hard work, chasing dreams and being hungry for more. Subsequently, Alberta can expect one of the most robust economic expansions in the confederation.

Furthermore, it is also likely in the very near future that unemployment rates in our province will return to levels not seen since 2014.

It’s hard to understate how important this is for every person in our province, as the last half decade has been one of many instances of tough times after tough times. One of the biggest motivations I had to get into public life was the opportunity to help work towards an economic recovery that would help Albertans once again set themselves as the province with the most growth and the highest expectations.

With progress such as this for our economy, the momentum in Alberta is undeniable. In fact, as was mentioned in an earlier article by the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader just this month, our region of the province continues to have the lowest unemployment rates in Alberta. This is an achievement that underscores the inherent opportunity for building a good life through hard work in our region and also shows our region will continue to attract folks here from across our province and Canada well into the future.

In an interesting development, our province recently hosted United States Senator Joe Manchin, who is chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, known for being a remarkably important voice and vote among the figures in Washington, DC. Senator Manchin’s visit comes at an important time for Alberta and indeed North America, as the public once again finds an appetite for discussing strategic energy considerations, Alberta remains in a position to positively impact the situation in partnership with the United States and in doing so secure a vastly more confident and prosperous North America.

I am hopeful to see more voices such as Senator Manchin continuing to add to the chorus that the world needs more of Alberta and we must rise to the occasion accordingly and show the beautiful Alberta we know it is, not the one so often debated about politically.

As always, my office and I are ready to help when needed.