Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

Hello, Lesser Slave Lake, I hope the week has been one of fond memories and kind deeds!

I will start off of course, with the biggest recent news. That is the result of the leadership review. With 51.4 per cent of the votes cast in favour of keeping Premier Jason Kenney, he has announced his resignation as leader of the United Conservative Party due to such a slim majority, initiating the soon-to-be-announced process of electing a new party leader. Kenney shall remain in place until a new leader is elected.

With this process just beginning, there will be far more to that story in the future, but I’d like to take a moment to thank Premier Kenney for his devoted service to the province. Public life and politics is a calling with many ups and downs, sometimes upsets and sometimes joy. But above all is the value of service to Albertans and the people you represent.

Whatever else can be said of the premier, he is a tremendously hard-working man who accomplished what he set out to do for the project of a United Conservative Party in a stunning fashion. Before moving on, I would like to quote Teddy Roosevelt: “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory or defeat.”

The spring boom for Alberta’s economy continues with optimism abounding across the province and our constituency, with many projects being eagerly pursued as it continues to be illustrated that the world hungrily seeks out more quality Alberta products.

Alberta is projected to lead the charge in positive and serious economic movements, with Alberta’s unemployment rate being anticipated to drop further and more opportunities for prosperity emerging, our government will continue carrying out its work of attracting more confidence and investment to Alberta while continuing to fortify our balanced budget to be even more improved by the next update.

Just this month we had the spectacular news of the S&P Global Ratings moving Alberta from being an A credit rating to A+, the first such upgrade for Alberta since 2001 and contrasts greatly with the NDP legacy of credit downgrades. This shows our government’s course of optimism yet also prudence, bringing credence once again to investing in Alberta. A magnificent recovery from the debt-piling, job killing, taxpayer-burdening government we inherited upon defeating the NDP.

As always, reach out if my office may be of any help.