Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA, Lesser Slave Lake

Potholes need to be fixed

Loud and clear, Lesser Slave Lake has made it known that we need improvements made to our roads and highways.



In my previous article, I had mentioned that I asked the government for its plans to address the pothole epidemic, and while the Legislature has not been in session in the time since, I have remained focused on this issue and remained determined to see further progress made.



Down in the Town of Slave Lake, their council has recently launched a Fix Our Highways campaign, encouraging residents to email the premier and minister of transport with their concerns about the unsafe conditions of highways in their area.



However, the issue of poor road conditions extends beyond the town of Slave Lake, and I encourage residents from all across our constituency to email the premier and minister of transport with their thoughts on the state of our highways. If you do send them an email, be sure to send me a copy at , so I have a record of specific areas of concern to advocate for.



Recently, I was pleased to learn that Alberta Health Services has begun construction on the new dialysis clinic at the High Prairie Health Complex. Once this facility is complete, it will provide life-saving care for those requiring dialysis closer to home in High Prairie, and will help relieve stress on the dialysis clinic located in Slave Lake.



While it finally appears that we may be headed back towards normal, the pandemic has taken a toll on all of us.



With this in mind, I would be remiss to not mention Mental Health Week, which took place between May 3-9. This annual event was of extra importance this year, given that 40 per cent of Canadians have said their mental health has deteriorated during the pandemic.



If you have faced struggles over the past year, know that you’re not alone, and know that resources and support are available.



Brighter times are ahead of us, and together we will make the most of them. For now, stay safe and stay well.