Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

Hello, Lesser Slave Lake! I hope September is being kind so far to everyone in the constituency!

This article begins on a sad note, as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 leaving behind an enormous void that for a long time will likely go unfilled. The reign of Her Majesty was one longer than the living memory of many Canadians. Indeed, her lifelong commitment to quiet service as sovereign often went unnoticed and merely was a backdrop to many of our lives. But the world that Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne under and the one she left behind could not be more night and day.

The world of 1952 was one reeling from the end of the Second World War and one of Britain and Canada rapidly moving away from the idea of an Empire. Although there was much resistance to it at times, Queen Elizabeth fulfilled her constitutional duties at the end of the British Empire, and her legacy of commitment to parliamentary convention and responsibility continues across the Commonwealth in many of these countries to this very day whatever their existing relationship to the Crown.

At the time of her passing, she was the second longest reigning sovereign in human history. Many joked that she may live forever. And with her absence, it was finally noticed it can only be said that her legacy is one that will continue to be a positive influence for generations well into the future.

With her passing begins the reign of King Charles III as King of Canada, whose reign will hopefully always keep in mind his mother’s example of service.

Although unemployment rose in Alberta last month, our economy continues to give robust indicators of dynamic growth for the foreseeable future. The world demand for Alberta resources in these times remains strong, and our government will continue to fiercely advocate for pursuing more economic opportunities involving these world-class resources for the betterment of our province.

Our Alberta government ended its announcements pause earlier this month, so keep your ears to the ground for any more updates from your Alberta government about any new programs or initiatives the province is pursuing for the betterment of our community, be it investments in our community or even our regional economy, our government will remain hard at work to ensure Alberta finishes the year strong.

The fall season has truly begun in Lesser Slave Lake and I would like to use this as a chance to remind everyone to keep in mind to dress suitably for the occasion. It will not be long until winter arrives soon so I am hopeful the fall weather is moderate and everyone in Lesser Slave Lake gets to enjoy the changing colours.

As always, Lesser Slave Lake, feel free to reach out to my office if we can be of any help or assistance to you.