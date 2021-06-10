Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn, MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

MLA speaks to Bill 68

Last week marked the return of the spring sitting at the Legislative Assembly in Edmonton.



Now that the legislature has returned to business, I am looking forward to once again bringing the issues facing Lesser Slave Lake to the attention of the government, and I will work to attain the answers our community needs.



It was my pleasure to speak on Tuesday, June 1 on Bill 68, Election Statutes Amendment Act, which brings francophone school authority eligibility in line with that of other school boards, and which clarifies that MLAs and ministers are permitted to share their opinions on referendum topics.



With the upcoming referendum this fall, this legislation is timely. It is only sensible that MLAs would be allowed to share their opinion on the important matters that get put to referendum, and I was happy to offer my support on the bill, and look forward to spirited debate ahead of the referendum.



Soon, the Legislature will debate Bill 72, Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act. This bill will empower the government to prohibit the export of certain natural resources to other provinces, if such a prohibition is necessary to ensure our energy can get to market abroad.



It is my intention to speak to this bill, and it’s potential usefulness in future negotiations with other provinces and territories as we seek to increase our pipeline capacity.



While the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic continue, I am hopeful that the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer. Last week, the premier announced Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan, which will guide our province forward as we finally shed long imposed restrictions.



The first phase of the reopening plan began on June 1, and increased the limit on outdoor social gatherings to 10, allowed personal and wellness services to reopen by appointment only, permitted outdoor dining to resume with up to four people per table, and loosened other restrictions.



The second phase is scheduled to begin June 10, as long as hospitalizations continue to trend downwards and total less than 500 across the province.



This second phase brings a much broader relaxing of public health restrictions, with the outdoor gathering limit increasing to 20, a resumption of indoor dining, the reintroduction of festivals and concerts with a limit of 150, and further loosening of other restrictions.



The final phase will take place once 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose of a vaccine, and will generally result in the removal of all restrictions. At the current rate of vaccinations, the government has estimated that the third phase could begin in early July.



It’s my hope that we’ll be able to meet the targets for the reopening, and that we’ll be able to get back to normal sooner rather than later. We are this close to returning to business as usual, and if we’re able to hold on just a little longer, we’ll get there.