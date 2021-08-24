Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA, Lesser Slave Lake

Nice to see constituents out and participating in events in the area

Alberta being open for summer has been going excellently.



It’s been a tremendous pleasure to see so many constituents out and participating in events held across Lesser Slave Lake.



With more coming up this month, the season has much more to offer!



Our political process will also have no shortage of opportunities to participate, with the federal election now called voters in Lesser Slave Lake can expect to vote on who their member of parliament will be on September 20th.



With impending senate and municipal elections on October 18th, I encourage voters to become familiar with the priorities of each candidate for their community and how they intend to forward them.



While these elections are ahead of us, I’m also happy to see that plenty of events are going on all around our constituency where your participation directly helps folks in the community like the Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament on August 26th at the High Prairie and District Golf Course.



Participating is a fantastic way to spend some time enjoying the magnificent scenery of our constituency and will go a great way to helping causes that directly help people here in your community! I emphatically endorse taking part.



Several Alberta Government ministers have stopped by our riding in recent weeks and it was my privilege to have joined them all to show them our constituency as well as having shared with them opportunities to learn more about several important issues in our community from residents.



It was a pleasure to join the Solicitor General and Minister of Justice Kaycee Madu in visiting Wabasca to discuss the ongoing efforts to combat rural crime and how our government could best aid indigenous self-policing.



It was an equal pleasure to meet with Chief Dale Cox of the Lakeshore Regional Police Service alongside Minister Madu to hear from Chief Cox and his department their perspective on how the Alberta government can best support them in performing their duties.



I also was happy to have joined Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Tanya Fir, and Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally in their visit to the hamlet of Red Earth where we had constructive and insightful discussions with the residents.



I also joined Minister Panda to tour the impressive new campus for the Northern Lakes College in High Prairie.



It was an honour to have joined Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson in meeting with Chief Halcrow of the Kapawe’no First Nation to see progress on their presently under construction treatment center as well as joining the Whitefish First Nation to celebrate their Indigenous Day event.



All these ministers have heard the input of constituents and I have no doubt these perspectives being shared will help in progress for many priorities in our constituency.



Continue enjoying the summer, friends, and don’t hesitate to reach out if I or my office can be of any assistance.”