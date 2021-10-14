Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA,

Lesser Slave Lake

I hope October is starting off strong for folks, with the snow fast approaching. I encourage folks to savour the fall weather and some of the beautiful sunsets they create.

This year was the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation which fell on Sept. 30, which also is Orange Shirt Day. I decided to join many across our constituency in participating in the Truth, then Reconciliation Walk. It was a truly humbling experience to see so many in our community turn out to honour the survivors of the residential schools by listening to their stories of heartache, suffering, and hardship in the interest of healing and peace between peoples.

There are few things more powerful than a community united in support of its members and I look forward to seeing more moments of reconciliation in our community moving forward.

I was privileged to join First Nations and municipalities from across our constituency and area to witness the formation of the Alberta North Central Alliance. This unprecedented alliance creates a pan-regional interest to learn about each other at the municipal level of government and in doing so create a more effective collaborative understanding and environment.

I commend the leadership demonstrated by our local leaders in bringing forward such a nation-first concept to no doubt enhance the success of our region. I am eager to see the progress of this alliance in advocating for our region and I wish it well in fulfilling its mission!

Signs of a robust economic recovery for Alberta are emerging from the depths of this fall’s pandemic news. The value of oil, in particular, has seen a tremendous increase of value since the start of the year. Western Canadian select, for example, started off 2021 at around $33.47 Over the course of the year, however, its value has doubled and it now as of my writing sits at $66.43 a barrel.

This is extremely welcome news and indicates the rapidly appreciating value of investing in ethical Canadian extracted resources and getting them to market. Alberta is positioned to be a leader in meeting the growing demand for energy worldwide and if this opportunity is embraced appropriately it can be to the prosperity of everyone in our province.

The legislature resumes its sitting later this month and I am eager to once again see the vigourous debate and passion our province’s MLAs bring with their perspectives to the assembly. Much like the last session, I look forward to asking questions of our government’s ministers about the priorities of our region on matters like improving the critical infrastructure we use every day to go between communities for work and commerce and as well advocating for the development and economic growth opportunities for our community.

Improving the economic situation in our province is my foremost priority, and I am eager to see legislation brought before the assembly that helps on that front.

Be safe and be well, as always reach out if I or my office can be of help.