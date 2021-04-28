Notes from the Legislature

Pat Rehn,

MLA, Lesser Slave Lake

Healthcare issues prominent

This month has been a particularly busy month of the Spring Session at the legislature, and during question period, I have been using my questions to bring important local issues to the government’s attention, and to seek concrete answers from the government in response to them.



One extremely critical issue in our riding is the continued expansion and betterment of healthcare services. I am thankful to High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president Barry Sharkawi and constituent Margaret Kruger, who have been vigilantly observing the state of the High Prairie Health Complex, and brought to my attention that at the moment, beds at the Health Complex are full, and those seeking care are being redirected to the community of McLennan. This situation cannot be sustained, and reinforces the need for additional capacity at the Health Complex.



Furthermore, whilst the Health Complex has recently added its dialysis unit, there are additional concerns for accessibility to physiotherapy services for outpatients. To these points, I brought the current situation at the High Prairie Health Complex to the attention of the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and I will continue to push the government for solutions to this matter of most importance.



Additionally, I reaffirmed and re-emphasized the need for the community of High Prairie to possess its own helipad at the Health Complex to better facilitate the rapid and life-saving services of STARS, whose own information indicates over the last decade STARS has dispatched their helicopters to High Prairie for as many visits as the city of Grande Prairie, despite the comparative lack of a helipad. This, too, was raised to the minister of health in question period.



One of the other questions asked was regarding our local pothole epidemic. In a rural region like ours, our roads and highways are the lifeblood that ensures trade can continue and we can stay connected. It has been made clear, however, that the state of the roads in our riding is unacceptable, and that improvements must be made. It is my goal to secure funds for improving our region’s roads, and I am committed to continuing to make this need known to the Province.



I also brought up the issue of childcare. It was reported in the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader that the Legacy Childcare Centre in Slave Lake had eliminated the waitlist for daycare for the first time in more than four years. As we inch towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, childcare will be critical to the recovery of our local economy, and as such, I asked the Minister of Children’s Services for her plans to ensure that plentiful childcare spaces remain in our riding.



These are just a few of the things that I have brought up in the legislature recently. I encourage you to visit my Facebook page if you’re interested in watching the questions for yourself, and to keep up-to-date with everything happening in our riding and at the legislature.