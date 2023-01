Variety is the spice of life, especially in the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art class where photography, fish scales and lino printmaking blocks are all part of the big picture. Visiting artist, Pearl Sandor, attended to share her expertise and creative use of fish scales that she washed, dried and dyed to perfection. The class is instructed by Rhonda Lund.

Grade 11, Art 20 student Ally Shaw etched this adorable image onto lino. It was one of three she printed in class. Grade 10, Photography student Dreadan Richards used a DSRL camera, and a low F-Stop setting, to create a narrow depth of field for this portrait. A blooming field of flowers, each with its own personality, the creation of Grade 10, Art 10 student Haley Billings using fish scales. Grade 11, Art 20 student Cassius Badger proves that keeping things simple can be enough in his delightful fish scale art. Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule added acrylic paint to enhance her fish scale art, proving her exceptional skills.