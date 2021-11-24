NPHL makes it official: no hockey in 2021-22

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They held out as long as they could hoping for a shortened season, but the North Peace Hockey League finally called it quits last week.

The league decided during a conference call Nov. 17 to call off the 2021-22 season and plan for 2022-23.

The decision was unanimous among its clubs. Reasons cited were player commitment due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and arena availability.

NPHL president Jack McAvoy says the decision is disappointing but the right move. He adds the complexity over dealing with vaccination on rules also played a factor. For his part, it was something he did not want to get involved in.

The NPHL began in 1953-54 and ran consecutively until the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020 and put a halt to the league final with the Dawson Creek Canucks leading the Grande Prairie Athletics 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Current members of the league include the Falher Pirates, Grimshaw Huskies and Manning Comets while the Fort St. John Flyers were attempting to reorganize; however, they informed the NPHL weeks ago they would not form a team this season.