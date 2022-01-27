NS County hears value of Peace libraries

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a “meet and greet” to meet the new council combined with a presentation on the valuable service libraries provide.

Peace Library system CEO Louisa Robison attended Northern Sunrise County council’s Jan. 11 meeting by Zoom to introduce herself and explain what council receives for its membership in the organization.

PLS was formed in 1986 and currently serves a population of 178,009. They have 37 member municipalities and one Metis Settlement serving 46 public libraries and 36 schools. Northern Sunrise County joined in 1999 and Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba is currently PLS chair.

Robison told council she likes to meet with all newly-elected councils. She explained the PLS is one of seven library systems in Alberta dedicated to enhancing public library services to all Peace County residents.

PLS helps local libraries in four key areas: