NSC’s Toews receives 10-year pin

The Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators [CAMA] had recognized a Northern Sunrise County employee for 10 years of service.

Olive Toews, director of legislative services and human resources, was mailed her pin recently, reads a March 31 letter from Jack Benzaquen, CAMA president.

The long-service program recognizes and celebrates the dedication of its members to public service and municipal management.

Council congratulated Toews at its April 12 meeting and will post the achievement on its electronic sign and include the item on its full page ad in South Peace News.