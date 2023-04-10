NSD, Art Gallery of Hamilton partner

A relationship has been developed between Northland School Division’s Northland Online School and the Art Gallery Hamilton.

Earlier this year, Grade 1-2 students from Northland worked with the gallery on puppet making and storytelling called Pop Up Puppet Play. The students made puppets using materials found at home. The Grade 3-5 class worked with the performance artist, Jody Boston. She took the students through a theatrical journey where students were encouraged to explore, laugh, and connect with classmates, and enhance their imaginations.