NSD says new curriculum omits Indigenous perspective

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northland School Division will not be piloting the draft K-6 curriculum for the 2021-22 school year, they announced April 13.



Board chair Robin Guild says the board of trustees and administration reviewed the draft content, and discussed alignment with the vision, commitment, core values, and priorities of the board.



And while the board recognizes the importance of redesigning the curriculum for the benefit of student learning, they do have concerns.



“The Indigenous perspectives and experiences that were included in the previous curriculum seem to be omitted,” says Guild.



“As we move forward, it’s important Northland students, parents/guardians, staff, and community members have an opportunity to give their input.



“The communities we serve need to be heard and Northland students must see themselves in the draft curriculum,” he adds.



In the meantime, Northland is encouraging students, parents, guardians, staff, and community members to review the draft curriculum and submit feedback to Alberta Education.



“We will work with our community partners to gather information to share with Alberta Education for possible revisions of the Social Studies curriculum,” says Guild.



“A new curriculum is important and will impact teaching and learning for years, so now is the opportunity to make sure we get it right for our students.”



Northland is concerned over learning loss and getting all students back into school.



“NSD considered the current realities we are living through as a result of COVID-19 and will be supporting the modernization of the curriculum by engaging our parents, students and staff and gathering their input for possible revisions,” says Guild.



The Alberta government announced the new curriculum March 29.