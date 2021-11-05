Nygaard elected new reeve in Big Lakes

Robert Nygaard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has a new reeve as a new council was sworn in after municipal elections Oct. 18.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard was elected reeve for the coming year by council during its organizational meeting Oct. 26.

He is one of two councillors who returned to the nine-member council from the previous term.

Serving on council for eight years, the new reeve says he is honoured to be elected to the top seat and eager to lead the new council.

“My priority as reeve in the coming months is to listen to council members and understand the wants and needs of each of their wards,” Nygaard says.

“I am excited to work together with this new council as each councillor brings with them a myriad of experience and will surely bring forward a fresh perspective to their new roles.”

He understands his experience on council is important with seven new members of council.

“It is important that we all work together as a team, together with administration, ratepayers and any stakeholders to help accomplish our goals,” Nygaard says.

“I know my experience on council will be invaluable as I take on the role of reeve.”

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk was elected deputy reeve.

In the municipal election, he beat former reeve Ken Matthews, who served on council for 15 years, most as reeve.

Zabolotniuk is also honoured to be elected deputy reeve.