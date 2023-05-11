Oar, Okemow, Yellowknee winners in KTCEA Spelling Bee

Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority (KTCEA) held its First Annual Spelling Bee April 25 at Atikameg School. Students from the six schools in the KTCEA School Division participated. Five of the schools had at least one student place in the top three. The event was sanctioned by the Spelling Bee of Canada. Students competed in three categories: Primary ages 6-8 years, Junior ages 9-11 years, and Intermediate 12-14 years. All the first-place winners will attend the final competition May 28 in Toronto for the Spelling Bee of Canada championship, competing against spelling bee champions from across the country. This spelling bee was organized by KTCEA Student Services.