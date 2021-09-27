Obituary – Agnes Bedard

Agnes Bedard

It is with heavy hearts the family announce the passing of Agnes Marie Bedard at the age of 74 years on Aug. 11, 2021 in Stony Plain.

Agnes was born on Dec. 28, 1946 in High Prairie. She grew up in the Heart River area with her parents Konrad and Edna Wenckowski and siblings Ronald, Gordon, Kathy and Linda. They eventually moved into town in 1959. She had to quit school at an early age to help pay the bills at home. She worked at a few different places: The Bay/Northern Store and waitressing which is how she met her husband Paul Bedard in 1961. They later wed in 1965 and had three children: Robert [1966], Brenda [1967] and Debbie [1971]. She found herself working from home doing Paul’s books for his trucking company while raising the kids.

Agnes enjoyed many things in life like cross-country skiing with her friend, Linda Dupuis, gardening, reading books, bowling, yearly camping trips to Osoyoos, B.C. and Kelowna with her husband where they would visit their good friends Jim and Betty Maurice.

Agnes loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Agnes is survived by her siblings Ronald and Ester Wenckowski, Gordon Wenckowski, Linda Parman; son Robert [Veronica] Bedard; daughters Brenda Bedard, Debbie [Lorne] Pitre; grandchildren Brandy, Sheldon, Jordan, Andrew, Marie, Shay- lene, Katelynn and Kaelon; and great-grand- children Sawyer, Heidi, Eevie, Sabreena, Her- shel, Haelynn, Grayson, Emily and Hala.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband Paul Bedard; parents Konrad and Edna Wenckowski, sister Kathy Crosswell and granddaughter Lynn Bedard.

The family would like to thank Dr. Niazee.

Agnes will be deeply missed by all and remembered for her kind, gentle soul.

As per her wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society.