Obituary – Alex Kryzalka

Alex Kryzalka

With saddened hearts, the family of Alex Kryzalka, of Edmonton, announces his sudden passing at the age of 85 years.



Alex is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Olga; his sons, Wayne [Michelle] Kryzalka and Troy [Deanne] Kryzalka; his daughter, Arlene [Don Johnson] Schmode; his six grandchildren, Courtney [Simon], Christopher [Sarah], Tiffany [Tyler, great-grandson, Gray], Staci, Taylor and Ally; his brother-in-law, John [Hazel Ritchie] Krakiwsky; his nephews, Dennis, Edward, Troy and Scott; and his nieces, Tammie and Nicole.



He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Julia Kryzalka; brother, John; sister, Maria; and Olga’s parents, Peter and Rose Krakiwsky; and her brother, Michael Krakiwsky.



Alex immigrated to Canada in 1938 with his parents and his brother, John. They landed in Halifax and made their way west to Sunset House, AB. It was there that they started their homestead.



Alex grew up and went to school in Sunset House and in his later teen years, when not helping out on the family farm, started to work in construction operating a bulldozer up in the Northern Alberta and British Columbia oil- patch.



In 1959, Alex married Olga and took over the family farm in Sunset House. There they had two children, Wayne and Arlene, and in 1966 moved to High Prairie, where they purchased a new farm. In 1973, their third child, Troy, was born. They operated their mixed farm operation for over 30 years with Alex also working at the local seed cleaning plant.



In 1996, they decided to retire from farming and moved into High Prairie a few years later. In 2007, they moved to Edmonton to be closer to their children and grandchildren where they moved to the condo community of Sierra on the Lake, where they reside to this day.



Alex missed his friends in High Prairie, but was quick to make friends in his new community. They were very active in supporting events held in their condo community in addition to doing other things that involved their friends and family.



On Feb. 3, Alex was admitted to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and passed away on Feb. 24 due to heart complications. We would like to thank the medical staff for making his stay as comfortable as possible.



Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at Park Memorial Chapel, 9709 – 111 Avenue. Family and friends can access the live-streamed funeral at www.parkmemorial.com.



If friends desire, memorial tributes may please be made to the Edmonton Heart and Stroke Foundation, 144, 5241 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton AB T6H 5G8, phone [1-877] 882-2582 or please visit the website www.heartandstroke.ca.