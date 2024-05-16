Obituary – Alicemary Rosina (Clare) Olansky

Alicemary Olansky

Jan. 13, 1933 – May 10, 2024

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Alicemary (Clare) Olansky announced her passing on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the age of 91 years.

Alicemary will be lovingly remembered by: her children Michael (Pat), Elaine (Drew), Beverley (Gary), Robert (Gail) and William; grandchildren Bradley (Staci), Talon, Justin, Jessica (Byron), Chad (Janelle) and Kyle (Sharlie); and great-grandson Cooper.

Alicemary was predeceased by: her husband of 54 years Joseph; parents James and Jessie Clare; siblings James, William and Shirley.

Alicemary’s warmth, love and faith were a gift that will forever be cherished by her family, friends and community.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. at High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

Memorial donations in the name of Alicemary can be made to St. Mark’s Anglican Church of High Prairie, or High Prairie Palliative Care.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Niazee and the nursing staff at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex for their outstanding care and compassion.