Obituary – Archie Cunningham

Archie Cunningham

Nov. 1, 1944

April 19, 2021

Archie Cunningham, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021, in High Prairie.



Archie was born in Joussard on Nov. 1, 1944, to Fred and Rosalie Cunningham. He was their fifth child.



Archie leaves behind his wife Yvonne, children Karen [Roger], Charlotte [Darryl], Darrel [Can- dace], Ivan, Emily [Julian], and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



His gentle heart and love for making people laugh will live in our hearts forever. We will miss the sound of his deep belly laughs.



Archie was a long-time employee of Northern Lakes College. In his work, he truly embodied the values of the College.



Archie’s commitment to the College did not end with his retirement. He went on to serve on the Northern Lakes College Board of Governors, first as a public member, from 2008-10, and then as chair, until 2014.



Much of the character of Northern Lakes College is the result of Archie’s dedication and passion for the College. His commitment to adult education was unwavering and will not be forgotten.



Recreational activities played an important role in Archie’s life. He played fastball with the Peavine Rangers for many years, then coached numerous fastball and hockey teams. Along with this he was assistant coach during the years his son, Ivan, played hockey in High Prairie.



The most enjoyable for Archie was hunting and fishing with his boys, Ivan and Darrel, nephew Cannon, brother Dennis, and close friend, Peter.



Archie was always busy with something. For several years after his retirement from the College he supplied a team of horses for the High Prairie parade which pulled the parade marshal through town.



He also met the members of the royal family, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate, when they toured the Slave Lake fire disaster.



Archie’s family would like to thank his many numerous friends who stopped in to visit, along with Dr. Robin Laughlin, the palliative care team, and the staff at High Prairie hospital. Your compassion and kindness were genuinely appreciated.