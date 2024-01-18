Obituary – Armando Bayona Almonte

Armando Almonte Oct. 27, 1941 – Jan. 1, 2024

With profound sadness, the family of Armando (Manding) Almonte announces his passing on Jan. 1, 2024, at 11 a.m. on Unit 54, Foothills Medical Centre, after complications from a 22-year lengthy battle with cancer. He passed peacefully while Mary and nurse Jinlai sang softly in Mandarin, The Moon Represents My Heart.

Manding is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary (Mimi), daughter Leah (Dean MacPhail), brothers Honesto (Sonia), Gilberto (Purification), Roger (Olga) and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He is predeceased by parents Salustiano and Sofia Bayona Almonte and brothers Wilfredo, Rolando (Melba), Wilinito (Concepcion Fedalizo Almonte) and Huberto (Norma) Almonte.

Armando, a long-time resident of High Prairie, AB (55 years), immigrated to Canada Feb. 17, 1968, landing in Vancouver, B.C. He was born in Tabaco, Albay, Philippines on Oct. 27, 1941. He graduated from Tabaco National High School, then enlisted in the Philippine Navy and upon retirement was a Petty Third Class Officer specializing in navigation.

His first job in Canada was at High Prairie Providence Hospital as head janitor. Shortly afterwards, he was able to complete Alberta high school matriculation, Grades 10-12 in three months and continued in the Accounting & Finance program at NAIT. He was able to secure to a job at Alberta Vocational Centre in Grouard, AB., a community close to High Prairie starting as an accounting clerk and retiring as the director of finance when the school’s status changed to Northern Lakes College.

Retiring allowed him to spend more time to enjoy the activities he really loved. He was a nature lover, carpenter, furniture maker, basket weaver, gardener, singer, culinary wizard, artist, chess champion, Scrabble/Words with Friends afficionado and a loyal loving partner and father.

We thank all the health care professional teams over the years that have been involved in his care. Most recently, Dr. A. Niazee of High Prairie Health Complex, Dr. M. Siu family physician in Calgary, Dr. S. Yip of Tom Baker Cancer Centre, Dynalab’s mobile lab team, Alberta Health Services staff in Emergency and Unit 83 of Rockyview General Hospital and Unit 54 at Foothills Medical Center where he spent the last nine days of his time here earthside.

And lastly, the incredible Palliative Consult Home Care Support team: Sydney, Nancy, Jackie, JaEun, Suzanne, Rachel, Bonnie, Baljit as well as Rose. They have been instrumental in allowing him to stay at home as long as safely possible. There are not enough words to express our gratitude.

Celebration of Life took place Jan. 11, 2024, at 6 p.m. at Eden Brook Funeral home and laid to rest with a private family gathering by his side on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Peace Garden at Eden Brook Memorial Gardens in Calgary, Alberta.