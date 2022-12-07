Obituary – Arne Richard Carlson

Arne Carlson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Arne Richard Carlson, long-time resident of High Prairie. Arne was reunited with the other half of his heart, Irene, on Nov. 29, 2022, after passing peacefully at home.

Arne was born on Dec. 3, 1935, in McLennan, to Carl and Helen Carlson. In his early years, he worked on the oil rigs and hauled logs. He would share many stories about his adventures while working away. In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on the lake in the summer with his family, and pulling pickerels out of the frozen lake in the winter, always with a smile on his face.

When Arne was 14, he started farming alongside his father and despite hard days, his love for farming started there. He took great pride in his farming and instilled a strong work ethic in his children and granddaughters. On his farm, if you were older than three, you knew how to run the winch in the feed truck, check cows, and check crops alongside Arne. The small details were important to him, he would spend extra time at night during calving season, walking through the pasture, ensuring his cows were safely tucked in. It is important to note that Arne never truly retired from farming, he was still chasing bulls in his 60s, jumping fences in his 70s, and overseeing with a keen eye throughout his 80s.

Arne married his wife, Irene, in 1961. They worked many long days and nights on the farm, overcoming challenges and obstacles, though they never missed a Friday night dance and hosted many late night card games with friends. The two had three children and five granddaughters.

Arne loved sharing his knowledge with his family, often reminding them to slow down and enjoy the little things. To say Arne was strong-willed and tenacious would be an understatement, he knew how to have fun and work hard, but he also had a strong moral compass and deeply cared for his loved ones.

Arne will be remembered as a hard-working, loving, and compassionate brother, father, grandfather, and friend, who had a heart of gold. Arne loved his family, and throughout his life, it brought him so much joy to spend time with them. This love went both ways, his family will always think the world of him. Arne was a great storyteller who could always capture your attention, his family recalls many fond memories sitting around the kitchen table with a glass of whiskey until 3 a.m., talking about life, love, and how best to farm canola.

Arne was predeceased by: his parents, Carl and Helen Carlson; and his loving wife, Irene Carlson. Arne is lovingly missed by: his siblings; Ken Carlson (Mickey) and Donna Shaw; his children Brent Carlson, Trevor Carlson (Kelly), and Tracy Keay (Dale); and his granddaughters; Haley Carlson, Kendall Carlson, Janelle Carlson, Aly Keay and, Chloe Keay; among countless other family, friends, and neighbours.

The family would like to thank the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute for keeping Arne jumping over fences for so long. The care and support you showed Arne will not be forgotten.

Arne, or better known as Dad and Grandpa, your humour, support, and advice will forever be missed, and we love you dearly. We take comfort in knowing you and Grandma are once again hand-in-hand, dancing until the cows come home.

In lieu of donations, please enjoy a glass of whiskey and as Arne was known to say on occasion, “Throw the cap away!”