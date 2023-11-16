Obituary – Barrie R.J. Pelland

Barrie R.J. Pelland

Barrie Robert Joseph Pelland was born in St. Boniface, Manitoba in 1941, where he grew up with his two sisters and two brothers before they moved west to McLennan.

He married Mariette (nee van den Elzen) in 1963 and started work as a sheet metal mechanic before going back to school to study medicine at the University of Alberta, graduating in 1974. Barrie dedicated most of his life as a physician to serving the people of McLennan and the surrounding communities.

Barrie and Mariette loved traveling locally and abroad, and on a road trip back from the West Coast, came across the beautiful Okanagan Lake and valley. Return visits with others started the strong connection to the Okanagan for their families on both sides. They came to live in Kelowna, B.C. where Barrie retired from medicine, as it was the perfect backdrop for Barrie’s passions as an avid boater, fisherman and golfer. Barrie’s retirement also included regular travel to Mexico and Europe, with a special fondness for Holland, his wife’s homeland.

Barrie is remembered by: his wife Mariette; daughters Karen (Brett) and Jennifer (Peter); daughter-in-law Amanda (Rod died in 2018); and six grandchildren; as well as extended family members and friends.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Climate Reality Project, website is www.climatereality.ca, or The David Suzuki Foundation, David.suzuki.org

Condolences, photos and memories may be sent to the family by visiting his obituary page at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com