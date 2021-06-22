Obituary – Beatrice Mary Steinhilber

Beatrice Steinhilber

Aug. 5, 1946 – May 31, 2021

It is with great sadness and tears in our eyes that we announce the passing of Beatrice Mary Steinhilber of High Prairie, on May 31, 2021.



Beatrice was born on Aug. 5, 1946. She was a loving wife, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Beatrice leaves to mourn: her husband of 53 years, Joe Steinhilber of High Prairie; her siblings, Richard [Pearl] L’Hirondelle, Sophie L’Hirondelle, and Norman L’Hirondelle, all of High Prairie, Elaine [Gordon] Robertson of Quesnel, B.C, Bernadette L’Hirondelle of Cranbrook B.C, Yvette L’Hirondelle, Andre L’Hirondelle and Leon L’Hirondelle, all of Edmonton, Cecile Walega of Grande Prairie, and Martin L’Hirondelle, of Widewater, Alta.



Beatrice was predeceased by: her parents, Maurice and Marguerite L’Hirondelle; her brothers Raymond, Frances, and Gordon; her sister Laureen; and her nephews Patrick L’Hirondelle and Brian Tourangeau.



Beatrice will be missed by all of those who loved her. Sadly, Beatrice’s nephew Samual L’Hirondelle passed away on June 3, 2021.



Rest in Peace, Dear Ones.