Obituary – Berthin Leon Dubé

Bert Dubé

It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Berthin Leon Dubé announce his passing on Jan. 5, 2023 at the age of 90.

‘Bert’ was born in St. Honoré de Shenley, Quebec on Aug. 27, 1932 to parents: Alphonse Dubé and Andrienne Latulippe. He was the second born of 11 children: Jean Luc, Berthin, Roger, Raymonde, (twins) Gaetan and Ghislain, Lorraine, Gilles, Michel, Nicole, Suzanne, and France.

At the young age of 16, he packed up, hopped on a train, and moved west to Joussard with his Uncle Wilfred (Father Dubé). After arriving in Joussard, he built a cabin on the shore of Lesser Slave Lake for him and his uncle to live in. From that humble start, he then purchased a plot of land from the government to start a homestead, which eventually turned into the family farm.

After a few years, Bert met Mary Gagnon. They fell in love and decided to get married and settle down on the farm. They were blessed with their first child Donald (Nilda) Dubé. They then adopted three children: Pauline (Doug) Madsen, Anne (Paul) Daum, and Robert (Kathy) Dubé. Lastly, they had a second child, Leo (Penny) Dubé.

Together with their family, they worked hard to have a successful Hereford cattle farm. Bert was known in the cattle community for his quality breeding stock.

Bert was incredibly proud of his family, especially his 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Bert and Mary retired from farming in 1998 and decided to move to Barrhead to spend their retirement years, where they enjoyed activities such as bowling, lawn bowling and floor curling. They were very successful in floor curling, competing in the four Western Provinces 70+ Seniors Competition and also the Alberta Senior Games where their team won gold three times.

After some time it was decided that they would move to the Hillcrest seniors residence. Unfortunately, Bert’s health was starting to fail and his time there was shortened as dementia crept in. After a short stay in hospital and Barrhead Keir Care, Bert passed away with Mary and family by his side.

His faith, love for his family, care for his community (he served on the I.D. as Joussard councillor from 1989-92, stalwart work ethic and gentle manner will be remembered by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Joussard, at 11. Following the service, the family invited everyone to the Joussard Community Hall for fellowship and lunch.