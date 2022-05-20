Obituary – Betty Ann Shaw

Betty Ann Shaw

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Ann Shaw, our loving mother, sister, auntie, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Ponoka, Alta., at the age of 72 years.

Betty was born on Dec. 29, 1949 in Peace River, Alta. to the late Clara and George Shaw. She was a long-time resident of High Prairie, and worked for many years for Alberta Transportation and the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council.

She raised her daughters, Jewel and Wendy, and grandson, Corey, in High Prairie and after retirement, she made the move to Red Deer, Alta. to be closer to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up and was thrilled to be a great grandmother to five gorgeous children.

Betty was a beautiful, strong, resilient woman. She had a heart for animals and loved walking in nature.

She is survived by: her devoted daughters, Jewel [Nate] and Wendy; her grandchildren, Corey [Jaimee], Brandon, Jordan, Kaeden, Greyson, Daxon and Jayvan; great-grandchildren Khalil, Kaelynn, Kemper, Krew and Kae-loe; her loving sisters, Della [Carl] and Kelly [Claudia]; aunts Christine, Bertha and Rita; and one uncle, Lawrence; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by: her parents, Clara and George; brothers Brian, Ken and Earl; one sister, Jeannie; one aunt, Margaret; uncles Bill, Robert and Gordon; nieces Francis and Rena; and one nephew, Jamie.

Special thanks to Dr. Sawisky, unit nurses, health care workers and volunteers at the Ponoka Long Term Care Centre who cared for our mom over the past two years. To Tracy, Indigenous Health Coordinator at the Ponoka Hospital, thank you for gently guiding us through this difficult time.

Celebration of Life to be held this summer in High Prairie. Announcement to follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Suite 100, 119-14 Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 1Z6, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, 413 West Esplanade Street, North Vancouver, B.C. V7M 1A6.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca