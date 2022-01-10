Obituary – Bob Langenhahn

Robert “Bob” Langenhahn

It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert “Bob” Langenhahn of High Prairie, AB on Nov. 2, 2021, at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, at the age of 78 years.

Bob was born in Edmonton on Nov. 25, 1942, to the late Ewald and Martha [Konieczny] Langenhahn. He was raised in the Slave Lake lumber camps where his father, Ewald, was the millwright. In 1950, Bob and his parents settled in the High Prairie [Gilwood] area on a farm where he resided until his death.

Bob began his career as a journeyman sheet metal worker with Danbrook & Pelland who were based in McLennan, AB. On one of his assignments he was sent to Fort Good Hope, NWT, where he met his wife of 55 years, Freda [Briand] Langenhahn, who was a teacher at the school in Fort Good Hope. In July 1966, Bob and Freda were married in Dingwall, Cape Breton, N.S., and then returned to Edmonton where they resided until August of 1968 when they moved to High Prairie.

Bob’s career consisted of the following: Bob’s Sporting Goods, Canadian Propane, Monahan Ford [AMA], and finished his career as manager of Select Equipment Rentals in High Prairie. He found much enjoyment in his last years of working with his grandson, Seth, at Select Equipment Rentals travelling the roads and especially having lunch at Mary Brown’s Chicken in Slave Lake.

Bob will be remembered by many for his friendly nature and his community involvement with High Prairie Minor Hockey, the auxiliary RCMP, Golden Walleye Classic Tournament, and a Town of High Prairie councillor.

Bob loved spending most of his time in the “bush” hunting moose, elk, cutting wood, and walking. He enjoyed all aspects of farm life including gardening and growing crops. He enjoyed sports of all sorts, he especially loved hockey and was an avid Edmonton Oilers fan. For the past 20 years, he and his wife, Freda, have travelled around Alberta and Western Canada watching their two grandchildren, Jack and Libby Langenhahan, play hockey.

Bob was a kind and generous man and a good friend to many. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Freda [Briand] Langenhahn, daughter, Melaney Langenhahn and son-in-law, Lee Sawchyn, son, Robert [Bob] Langenhahn Jr. and daughter-in-law, Heather [Thompson] Langenhahn of St. Albert, AB. Grandchildren Jack and Libby Langenhahn of St. Albert, AB, Seth Sawchyn of High Prairie, Justin [Kate] Sawchyn of Edmonton, and Nicole [Bryant] Erickson, of Lucky Lake, SK. Great-grandchildren Ella Rose and Marley Erickson, of Lucky Lake, SK.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022.

Any donations can be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta.