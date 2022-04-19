Obituary – Bruce Neal Brulotte

Bruce Neal Brulotte

It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Neal Brulotte announce his passing on March 24, 2022 at the age of 61 years.

Bruce was born on March 20, 1961 in Peace River, AB and lived in Guy on the farm for the first 13 years of his life before settling in McLennan.

Bruce spent his younger days working at Trotter Automotive until 1988. Bruce then worked at St. Isidore Co-op, shortly after that he started working at Finning in Peace River.

In October 1992, Bruce and his wife, Marilynne, purchased McLennan Home Hardware, where they have spent the last 29 years serving the community.

Bruce took pride in being a husband, father, brother and friend.

Bruce married his wife on July 2, 1988. Bruce and Marilynne welcomed their first son into the world in July 1990 and competed their family in August 1992.

Bruce will be lovingly remembered by: his wife of 33 years, Marilynne; his sons Bruce Jay and Cam Brulotte; his daughter-in-law Sam Brulotte; his siblings Ethel [Raymond] Fournier, Juliette, Emile [Pauline], Gaston [Wendy], Marcel [Susan], Liliane [Harry] Smith, Lucy [Joe] Diaz; all his nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and family.

Bruce is predeceased by his parents, Delphis and Madeleine Brulotte.

Funeral Service for Bruce Brulotte was held April 9 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral Parish in McLennan, AB.

Donations can be made to Ladies Auxiliary Manoir du Lac [P.O. Box 157, McLennan, AB T0H 2L0] or the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Chapel of Memories.