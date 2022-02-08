Obituary – Camil Antoine Moulun

Camil Antoine Moulun

Camil Antoine Moulun was born in Falher, AB on July 05, 1921 and passed away in Peace River, AB on Jan. 30, 2022 at the age of 100 years.

In1946, he married Thérèse Therriault of Donnelly, AB.

After obtaining his electrical licence the same year, he spent a lifetime in his career as electrician. Semi-retirement allowed him time to develop his passion for fabrication including the building of a steam engine and several machines to help with yard maintenance. People counted themselves lucky to be the unexpected recipients of one of his beautiful projects.

Camil became an avid reader and researcher of local history for the publication of historical books on Falher. He loved dogs and would get a real thrill when one of his furry friends would sniff his trouser pockets and be rewarded with a treat.

A lifelong resident of Falher, Camil moved to Peace River in the spring of 2021 where he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Camil is survived by his children: Gilbert [Thérèse] of St Albert, Vivian of Cochrane, Doreen [Tim] of Vimy, Daniel [Lorraine] of Hinton, Denise [Vladimir] of St Albert and Harvey of Hinton. He is also survived by his sister Sr. Anne Brodeur of Edmonton and his dedicated friend Lucille Bussière of Falher, 12 grandchildren: Michelle, Maureen, Camille, Stefan, Bruno, Matthew, Rachelle, Sacha, Marc, David, Tristan, Damien and 20 great-grandchildren: Kayla, Brendan, Kalen, Thomas, Sloan, Cadance, Sophie, Madison, Luc, Drew, Samantha, Cohen, Asher, Noelle, Aidan, Alex, Simon, Jayce, Theo and Xavier.

Camil was predeceased by his wife Thérèse in 2006, his father, Georges, his mother, Alvinia, stepfather Romulus Brodeur, his brothers Marcel and Paul as well as his sisters Thérèse, Antoinette, Rollande and Bernadette.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Camil’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to: Société historique et généalogique de Smoky River, CP 224, Donnelly, AB T0H 1G0.