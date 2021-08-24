Obituary – Charlene Ardyth Mullen

Charlene Ardyth Mullen

Charlene Ardyth Mullen daughter of the late Donald and Ilene Mullen, sister of Leland, Brian and Wayne Mullen passed away in Edmonton, Alberta, July 17, 2021.



Charlene was born November 2, 1961 in Calgary Alberta and as a child lived in several places in Alberta before moving to High Prairie where she attended school and lived the majority of her adult life.



Charlene loved to cook and many a gatherings where enriched by her delicious creations.



The joy of her life was the birth of her son Richard Lee on March 11, 1985 but tragically he passed away in August 1989, changing her life forever.



Charlene is survived by her brothers and sister-in-laws: Leland (Willy) Mullen, Brian (Flo) Mullen, Wayne (Rolande) Mullen, and Bonnie Mullen.



Nieces and nephews Lloyd (Laura) Mullen, Curtis (Sonia) Mullen, Ken (Tiffany) Mullen, Christine (Hector) Daradick, Shana (Phoenix Hertzsprung) Mullen, Alisha (Colby Wandeler) Mullen, Connor (Emma Plumridge) Mullen, Natasha (Ryan) Perin, Ryan Mullen, Shaun Mullen, Kaila (Dean) Young, Travis Mullen and Britni Mullen.



She is also survived by ten great nieces and nephews, three aunts, numerous cousins and special cousins Lenny and Tammy Glover and their family.



She was predeceased by her beloved son, Richard Lee, parents Donald and Ilene Mullen, and brother James Mullen.