Obituary – Christina Jack Jones [Lawson]

Christina Jack Jones

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christina Jack Jones on March 30, 2022 in McLennan, AB.

Christina was born a new Canadian on June 27, 1929 in Edgerton, AB., about 35 km east of Wainwright. Her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Lawson, emigrated from Glasgow, Scotland. The family lived on a farm in the McAfferty district just out of Edgerton.

The family moved to Edmonton in 1947 where Christina met the love of her life, Johnny Jones. The story is that Christina was walking down the street and when Johnny spotted her, he said to his friend, “That is the girl I am going to marry!”

Christina and Johnny were married at the Highlands United Church and moved to McLennan in 1948.

Ryan was the first born on Johnny’s birthday April 23, 1951. Followed by Ricky, Randy, Dena, Martin and Shelley. All the children were involved in sports and Christina was always sewing costumes for the figure skating club or arranging fundraisers for hockey.

Christina was always involved in politics and led many committees. She was always advocating for the community; she worked hard to attract businesses, government operations, facilities, anything to build up the community.

Christina was instrumental in many projects: McLennan Tourism Action Plan, Bird Walk and naming Bird Capital of Canada, president of the Northern Alberta Railway Society, University of Alberta Satellite Dental Clinic, Social Services Regional Office, Manoir du Lac assisted living facility, Lakeview Pioneer Society/Second Look Boutique, and Cargill.

She was the director of the McLennan and District Child Care Association, worked for Northern Alberta Railways and CN Rail. She sold Manulife Insurance, was owner/operator of Threads Fabric Store and The BlueBird Café, which was famous for her best of the Peace pies!

Christina was appointed to numerous committees and received many awards and honours over her lifetime including the Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were the light of her life. She loved to bake, do crafts, sew and spend time with family. In her last days she was delighted to meet her newest four-month-old great-grandson, Kaden. Her legacy will live on in her family and in the community she so loved. She referred to McLennan as her little town.

Christina was predeceased by: her husband, Johnny Jones on Nov. 29, 2010; her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Lawson; and her siblings, Henry [Eunice], Robert [Ainley], Barbara [Walter Mazuryk], and John [Evelyn].

Christina [Chris] will be lovingly remembered by: her children, Ryan [Aileen], Ricky [Deasy], Randy [Pauline], Dena [Darcy Short], Martin [Liliana], and Shelly [Ken Alstad]; as well as her 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held at the McLennan United Church Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made to the United Church, McLennan Chapter.

There will be an interment service held in August 2022 where Johnny and Christina’s urns will be placed together.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Chapel of Memories.