Obituary – Daniel Wilfred Lamouche Jr.

Daniel Lamouche Jr.

Sept. 9, 1948 – Jan. 6, 2021

Daniel Wilfred Lamouche Jr., a longtime resident of Grouard, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 in High Prairie at the age of 72 years.



Daniel was born on Sept. 9, 1948 at Grouard. He worked as a heavy equipment operator.



He was predeceased by his wife, Maria Lamouche, and son, Nelson Auger.



He is survived by daughters Shannon Lamouche, Lorraine Lamouche, Loretta Lamouche [Curtis Mindel] , Laura Lamouche, Lisa Lamouche [Terence Lightning] and Elyssa Gladue; as well as 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for the late Daniel Lamouche Jr. will be held on June 19, 2021 at the St. Bernard Mission in Grouard. Due to COVID protocols, only immediate family will attend the funeral as only 20 people are allowed in the church.