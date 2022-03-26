Obituary – David Barry Snow

David Barry Snow

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of David Snow at the young age of 65 years in McLennan.

David was born in Calgary, the second of six children to Rose and Robert Snow. He grew up in High Prairie, working at Snowflake Video and later moved to Falher to run the second Snowflake Video. He also worked as a handyman in several capacities over the years.

David’s caring spirit and generous heart was felt by anyone he encountered. He had a special gift of not only seeing the good in people but also bringing out the best in them. David was soft spoken, patient, quick to smile and loved being able to help when he could. He enjoyed being outdoors and working on projects for himself and others.

When you remember David, celebrate the good memories you had with him, and not his struggle with MDS. He will be missed more than words can express and will forever be in our hearts.

David is survived by: his true love and wife of 41 years, Patricia; sister Bonnie Bell [Stan]; sister Robbie; sister Nadeen Ribar [Ed]; and brother Wayne.

David was predeceased by: his father and mother, Robert and Rose Snow; and brother, Wesley.

A special thanks to Dr. DeWet, Dr. Hanekom, and all the medical staff at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan. Thanks to Dr. Niazee at the High Prairie Health Complex. Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Brandwein in Edmonton.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.