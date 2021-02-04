Obituary – Denis Clement Fournier

Denis Fournier

Jan. 22, 1954

Jan. 13, 2021

Denis Clement Fournier, beloved husband of Lucille Fournier [nee Hirst], of Airdrie, AB, passed away after an unbelievable fight against ALS on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the age of 66 years old.



Denis loved to work, but most importantly he loved to work with people. His first job was at the Bay in Hay River, NWT followed by a sales job with Westclean. He then took on a job managing the local hangout called The Spot which had a pool room, burger joint and convenience store.



In 1979, he left Hay River, and moved his family to Falher, AB to start a job with Hollandia Bakery [Weston Foods]. In the early 1990s he took a job with Old Dutch foods and remained there until his retirement in 2011.



Denis was a very hard worker and no matter where he was working or what job he was doing, his success was undeniable. He always strived to be the best and when given any area managed to always increase sales. He was offered many promotions but turned them down as he embraced the close-knit community of small-town life.



Denis had a passion for living! He was always volunteering for everything, helping a friend in need or providing for his family in some way, shape or form. He had a zest for life that was contagious and was always the centre of attention in any room. He was loved by so many and was always surrounded by family and friends. If you had the honour being friends with him, you were a friend for life.



His love of life contributed to the many organizations that he was a part of. He was a member of The Falher Versatiles hockey team, the Donnelly Rams broomball team, and the Falher Curling Club; he also dedicated his time to the Fire Department, town council, and enjoyed time coaching Little League.



In the evenings, he loved to play music at his house while entertaining friends and family. He was famous for stopping songs in the middle so that there was an opportunity for all songs to be played on any given night.



Denis loved golf, hockey, reading the paper, camping, curling, broomball, slow-pitch, music, and everything and anything that involved having a good time. He loved the Edmonton Oilers and spent many nights having drinks with friends cheering them on. He created many unforgettable memories camping and golfing in Eaglesham and 5-Star. He also has so many special moments with the Versatile hockey team and fire department where he made many lifelong friends.



One of Denis’ favourite memories was when Lou and Denis and all of their kids went on a trip to Mexico. The combination of the hot weather, drinks on the beach and being with his wife and family was all he needed. So much fun!



Denis was diagnosed with ALS in 2005. True to the person that he was; he stayed positive until the end and never gave up. He was truly remarkable and his spirit will never be forgotten!



Besides his loving wife Lucille, Denis is survived by his son Dennis “DJ” and [Melissa] Fournier of Westvill, NS; his daughters, Dena and [Dallas] Morin of Kelowna, BC; Renee and [Travis] Read of Airdrie, AB; and Jodi and [Dominic] Nguyen of Edmonton; his grandchildren, Brooke Morin [14], Kruz Read [12], Ava Morin [11], Kenedi Read [9], Landen Fournier [3]; and Harper Fournier [2]; his brothers Victor and [Louise] Fournier of Falher, AB, Clement Fournier of Texas, and Ben and [Michele] Fournier of McLennan, AB; his sister Yvonne and [Don] Chabot of Peace River, AB; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Denis was predeceased by his parents, Andre and Berthe Fournier.



Thank you to all of the family and friend support over the years. A special thanks to the staff at Bethany Senior Centre and Skypointe Age Care for taking care of Denis. Thank you also to the ALS Society for the endless support through the years; they were always available and ready to help with anything



Thank you to his wife Lou who always went above and beyond to be there for him. She was by his side right until the end and devoted her life to making the last of his life meaningful. Her love, dedication and commitment meant everything to him and he felt truly blessed to have her as his wife.



Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Denis’ obituary at



In living memory of Denis Fournier, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Eastside, 5388 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary, AB T2A 3V9, Telephone: [403] 248-8585.

Denis, Forever in our Hearts

You can shed tears that he is gone

Or you can smile because he has lived on.

You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back to us

Or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left us behind.

Your heart can be empty because you can’t see him tonight

Or you can be full of the love that you shared with him.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday

Or you can be happy for tomorrow that’s yet to come.

Because of yesterday you can remember him and only that he is gone

Or you can cherish his memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back

Or you can do what he would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.