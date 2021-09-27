Obituary – Dennis Wayne Aspeslet

Dennis Aspeslet

Dennis Wayne Aspe- slet, long time resident of Grimshaw, formerly of High Level, passed away in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2021 at the age of 70 years.

Dennis was born on April 4, 1951 in High Prairie, to Navin and Elsie Aspeslet.

He was a senior sales consultant for Junction Motors in Grimshaw for many years and very involved in the community. Dennis was a member of town council, the chamber of commerce, owned by the Bee Hive Drive In as well as Leisure Lodger Sports from 1979-92.

Some of Dennis’ hobbies and interests included playing hockey, baseball, coaching minor ball and minor hockey, playing drums in a couple of bands [Hidden Sounds and NEW Five]. He even won Battle of The Bands, playing with Hidden Sounds in Grande Prairie.

Dennis was an elite player for many years in the North Peace Hockey League with the Peace River Stampeders, Manning Comets and Grimshaw Huskies, where he enjoyed most success. Available records show Dennis was named as the NPHL Rookie-of-the-Year in 1970-71, NPHL Best Defenceman in 1979-80 and NPHL Most Gentlemanly Player in 1986-87. He was named to eight NPHL All-Star teams [one first team and seven second teams] at right wing, left wing and defence, attesting to his true skill at various positions. His eight selections to All-Star teams ranks tied for sixth in league history.

Dennis also enjoyed hang gliding and starting the first driving range out by Mighty Peace Golf Course for Leisure Lodge Sports.

Dennis is predeceased by his parents, Navin and Elsie; his stepmother, Emily; sister Gale, brother-in-law Don; and nephew, Kendall.

Left behind to mourn are: his wife, Dianna; daughter Thalia [Cam]; sons Preston [Kristin], Coel [Nicole], Hombre [Andrea]; grandchildren Ethan, Trystan, Tanner, Torie, Teagan, Taylor, Tucker, Acacia [Tom], Ayden [Keegan], Neve [Jordy], and Sheena; great-grandson Sonny; sister-in-law Donna [Bill]; brother-in-law Frank [Carol]; sister-in-law Marie; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless close family and friends.

Funeral Services took place on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 from the Chapel of Memories Funeral Home in Peace River.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to: Grimshaw Minor Ball Association, Grimshaw Minor Hockey and/or High Level Minor Hockey.