Obituary – Donald Darcy Hewko

Donald Hewko

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Darcy (Donnie) Hewko in Okotoks, Alta., Nov. 7, 2022 at the age of 60 years.

He was also fondly remembered as Uncle Buck, Uncle Honkey and Huego.

Donnie was born in High Prairie Dec. 2, 1961, a twin being the fourth of five children to Donald and Loretta Hewko.

Donnie attended school and grew up, much of his life in the High Prairie area, before settling in Okotoks. As a young man, he went to work in the oilfield where he continued for many years and thus moving on to other endeavours making numerous friends and acquaintances throughout.

He had a passion for gardening and would spend his days chasing the animals out of the garden, especially his beloved goat Seymour Butts. Animals loved him as did his dog, Scarlet, thus returning the same.

Donnie also loved to socialize, whether it be dropping into his aunt or uncles, mom and dads for a coffee, or beverage with friends, he always made the time. He enjoyed cooking and giving the odd cooking lesson to a daughter. His love for fishing, a good meal and laughter with those he loved will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Family was very important to Donnie. He was exceptionally proud of his children and even prouder watching his grandchildren participating in events. Donnie will be remembered by his grandchildren as the most favourite person in the world.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Donald.

He is survived by: his children, Adrianne (Josh), D.J. (Randi), Megan (Harry); grandchildren Kason, Taylan, Kieran, Rylea and Isla; his mother, Loretta; and siblings Laurie (Dale), Mickey (Kevin), Doug (Cathy), Holly and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by friends and family.

As per Donnie’s request there will be no funeral. A small celebration of life will be held at a later date.