Obituary – Doris Irene Patenaude

Doris Patenaude

Doris Irene Patenaude passed away Feb. 7, 2021 in Edmonton at the age of 74 years.



Doris will be missed by her loving family: son Romeo [Leah], daughters Deloris and Kelly [Jo], brothers William Auger [Madeline] of Edmonton, Jeremie “Chib” [Verna], sister Bertha “Martha” Riviere of East Prairie, sister Helen Patenaude of Sherwood Park, AB., and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



There will be a celebration of life later.



Doris was predeceased by: her husband, Rubin Patenaude; her daughter Norma Patenaude, her parents Louis and Theresa Auger, brothers Henry, Frank, Gilbert “Mohawk”, sister Marina Carifelle from Peavine, nieces and nephews.



Doris looked forward to Sunday Mass, her flower gardens, and vegetable garden.



We love you and miss you always.